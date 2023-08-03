Arrow Electronics: Q2 Earnings Snapshot

CENTENNIAL, Colo. (AP) — CENTENNIAL, Colo. (AP) — Arrow Electronics Inc. (ARW) on Thursday reported second-quarter net income of $236.6…

CENTENNIAL, Colo. (AP) — Arrow Electronics Inc. (ARW) on Thursday reported second-quarter net income of $236.6 million.

The Centennial, Colorado-based company said it had profit of $4.12 per share. Earnings, adjusted for restructuring costs and amortization costs, were $4.37 per share.

The results exceeded Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of five analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of $4.33 per share.

The electronics maker posted revenue of $8.51 billion in the period, which missed Street forecasts. Four analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $8.68 billion.

For the current quarter ending in September, Arrow Electronics expects its per-share earnings to range from $3.40 to $3.60.

The company said it expects revenue in the range of $7.78 billion to $8.38 billion for the fiscal third quarter.

Arrow Electronics shares have climbed 35% since the beginning of the year. The stock has climbed 12% in the last 12 months.

