Arlo Technologies: Q2 Earnings Snapshot

CARLSBAD, Calif. (AP) — CARLSBAD, Calif. (AP) — Arlo Technologies Inc. (ARLO) on Thursday reported a loss of $7.4 million…

CARLSBAD, Calif. (AP) — CARLSBAD, Calif. (AP) — Arlo Technologies Inc. (ARLO) on Thursday reported a loss of $7.4 million in its second quarter.

The Carlsbad, California-based company said it had a loss of 8 cents per share. Earnings, adjusted for stock option expense and non-recurring costs, were 6 cents per share.

The maker of smart connected devices posted revenue of $115.1 million in the period.

For the current quarter ending in September, Arlo Technologies expects its per-share earnings to range from 4 cents to 10 cents.

The company said it expects revenue in the range of $122 million to $132 million for the fiscal third quarter.

Arlo Technologies shares have nearly tripled since the beginning of the year. In the final minutes of trading on Thursday, shares hit $10.23, an increase of 35% in the last 12 months.

_____

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on ARLO at https://www.zacks.com/ap/ARLO

Copyright © 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.