Argo Group: Q2 Earnings Snapshot

PEMBROKE, Bermuda (AP) — PEMBROKE, Bermuda (AP) — Argo Group International Holdings Ltd. (ARGO) on Monday reported second-quarter net income…

PEMBROKE, Bermuda (AP) — PEMBROKE, Bermuda (AP) — Argo Group International Holdings Ltd. (ARGO) on Monday reported second-quarter net income of $2.2 million, after reporting a loss in the same period a year earlier.

On a per-share basis, the Pembroke, Bermuda-based company said it had profit of 1 cent. Losses, adjusted for non-recurring gains, were 2 cents per share.

The property and casualty insurance underwriter posted revenue of $364.3 million in the period. Its adjusted revenue was $362.7 million.

Argo Group shares have risen 15% since the beginning of the year. In the final minutes of trading on Monday, shares hit $29.75, a fall of roughly 6% in the last 12 months.

_____

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on ARGO at https://www.zacks.com/ap/ARGO

Copyright © 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.