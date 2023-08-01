Ares Management: Q2 Earnings Snapshot

LOS ANGELES (AP) — LOS ANGELES (AP) — Ares Management LP (ARES) on Tuesday reported second-quarter profit of $144.5 million.…

LOS ANGELES (AP) — LOS ANGELES (AP) — Ares Management LP (ARES) on Tuesday reported second-quarter profit of $144.5 million.

The Los Angeles-based company said it had net income of 74 cents per share. Earnings, adjusted for non-recurring costs, were 90 cents per share.

The results exceeded Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of six analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of 84 cents per share.

The private equity firm posted revenue of $1.09 billion in the period. Its adjusted revenue was $792.1 million, also surpassing Street forecasts. Five analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $725.8 million.

Ares Management shares have risen 45% since the beginning of the year. The stock has risen 38% in the last 12 months.

