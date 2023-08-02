Ardelyx: Q2 Earnings Snapshot

WALTHAM, Mass. (AP) — WALTHAM, Mass. (AP) — Ardelyx Inc. (ARDX) on Wednesday reported a loss of $17.1 million in…

WALTHAM, Mass. (AP) — WALTHAM, Mass. (AP) — Ardelyx Inc. (ARDX) on Wednesday reported a loss of $17.1 million in its second quarter.

The Waltham, Massachusetts-based company said it had a loss of 8 cents per share.

The results topped Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of four analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for a loss of 12 cents per share.

The biotechnology company posted revenue of $22.3 million in the period, which also topped Street forecasts. Three analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $15.9 million.

The company’s shares closed at $3.84. A year ago, they were trading at 67 cents.

