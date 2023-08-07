Arcturus Therapeutics: Q2 Earnings Snapshot

SAN DIEGO (AP) — SAN DIEGO (AP) — Arcturus Therapeutics (ARCT) on Monday reported a loss of $52.6 million in…

SAN DIEGO (AP) — SAN DIEGO (AP) — Arcturus Therapeutics (ARCT) on Monday reported a loss of $52.6 million in its second quarter.

On a per-share basis, the San Diego-based company said it had a loss of $1.98.

The pharmaceutical company posted revenue of $10.5 million in the period.

Arcturus Therapeutics shares have climbed 88% since the beginning of the year. In the final minutes of trading on Monday, shares hit $31.85, a rise of 44% in the last 12 months.

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on ARCT at https://www.zacks.com/ap/ARCT

