Arcosa: Q2 Earnings Snapshot

DALLAS (AP) — DALLAS (AP) — Arcosa Inc. (ACA) on Thursday reported second-quarter profit of $40.9 million.

The Dallas-based company said it had net income of 84 cents per share. Earnings, adjusted for non-recurring gains, came to 76 cents per share.

The provider of infrastructure-related products and services posted revenue of $584.8 million in the period.

Arcosa shares have risen 40% since the beginning of the year. In the final minutes of trading on Thursday, shares hit $76.02, a rise of 48% in the last 12 months.

