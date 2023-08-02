Arc Resources: Q2 Earnings Snapshot

CALGARY, Alberta (AP) — CALGARY, Alberta (AP) — Arc Resources Ltd. (AETUF) on Wednesday reported second-quarter net income of $207.6…

CALGARY, Alberta (AP) — Arc Resources Ltd. (AETUF) on Wednesday reported second-quarter net income of $207.6 million.

On a per-share basis, the Calgary, Alberta-based company said it had profit of 34 cents.

The oil and natural gas company posted revenue of $899.8 million in the period.

Arc Resources shares have risen nearly 10% since the beginning of the year. In the final minutes of trading on Wednesday, shares hit $14.76, a climb of slightly more than 5% in the last 12 months.

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on AETUF at https://www.zacks.com/ap/AETUF

