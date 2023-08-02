ARC Document Solutions: Q2 Earnings Snapshot

SAN RAMON, Calif. (AP) — SAN RAMON, Calif. (AP) — ARC Document Solutions Inc. (ARC) on Wednesday reported second-quarter earnings…

Listen now to WTOP News

SAN RAMON, Calif. (AP) — SAN RAMON, Calif. (AP) — ARC Document Solutions Inc. (ARC) on Wednesday reported second-quarter earnings of $4 million.

On a per-share basis, the San Ramon, California-based company said it had net income of 9 cents.

The provider of document services to businesses posted revenue of $72.4 million in the period.

In the final minutes of trading on Wednesday, the company’s shares hit $3.41. A year ago, they were trading at $2.84.

_____

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on ARC at https://www.zacks.com/ap/ARC

Copyright © 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.