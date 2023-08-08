Aramark: Fiscal Q3 Earnings Snapshot

PHILADELPHIA (AP) — PHILADELPHIA (AP) — Aramark Holdings Corp. (ARMK) on Tuesday reported fiscal third-quarter earnings of $338.5 million. The…

The Philadelphia-based company said it had profit of $1.29 per share. Earnings, adjusted for one-time gains and costs, came to 36 cents per share.

The results surpassed Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of seven analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of 33 cents per share.

The provider of food, facilities and uniform services posted revenue of $4.75 billion in the period, also exceeding Street forecasts. Five analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $4.57 billion.

Aramark shares have declined 8% since the beginning of the year. The stock has increased 8% in the last 12 months.

