Aquestive Therapeutics: Q2 Earnings Snapshot

WARREN, N.J. (AP) — WARREN, N.J. (AP) — Aquestive Therapeutics Inc. (AQST) on Monday reported a loss of $5.8 million in its second quarter.

The Warren, New Jersey-based company said it had a loss of 10 cents per share.

The results topped Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of three analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for a loss of 11 cents per share.

The specialty pharmaceutical company posted revenue of $13.2 million in the period, which also beat Street forecasts. Three analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $10.8 million.

Aquestive Therapeutics expects full-year revenue in the range of $44 million to $48 million.

In the final minutes of trading on Monday, the company’s shares hit $2.05. A year ago, they were trading at 88 cents.

