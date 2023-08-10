Apyx: Q2 Earnings Snapshot

CLEARWATER, Fla. (AP) — CLEARWATER, Fla. (AP) — Apyx Medical Corporation (APYX) on Thursday reported a loss of $994,000 in…

CLEARWATER, Fla. (AP) — CLEARWATER, Fla. (AP) — Apyx Medical Corporation (APYX) on Thursday reported a loss of $994,000 in its second quarter.

On a per-share basis, the Clearwater, Florida-based company said it had a loss of 3 cents. Losses, adjusted for non-recurring gains, were 11 cents per share.

The medical device maker posted revenue of $13.6 million in the period.

In the final minutes of trading on Thursday, the company’s shares hit $4.21. A year ago, they were trading at $10.83.

