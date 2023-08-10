Aptose Biosciences: Q2 Earnings Snapshot

TORONTO (AP) — TORONTO (AP) — Aptose Biosciences Inc. (APTO) on Thursday reported a loss of $14.1 million in its…

TORONTO (AP) — TORONTO (AP) — Aptose Biosciences Inc. (APTO) on Thursday reported a loss of $14.1 million in its second quarter.

The Toronto-based company said it had a loss of $2.27 per share.

The results missed Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of three analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for a loss of $2.09 per share.

In the final minutes of trading on Thursday, the company’s shares hit $3.95. A year ago, they were trading at $12.55.

