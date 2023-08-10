Live Radio
Home » Latest News » Aptose Biosciences: Q2 Earnings Snapshot

Aptose Biosciences: Q2 Earnings Snapshot

The Associated Press

August 10, 2023, 4:08 PM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

TORONTO (AP) — TORONTO (AP) — Aptose Biosciences Inc. (APTO) on Thursday reported a loss of $14.1 million in its second quarter.

The Toronto-based company said it had a loss of $2.27 per share.

The results missed Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of three analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for a loss of $2.09 per share.

In the final minutes of trading on Thursday, the company’s shares hit $3.95. A year ago, they were trading at $12.55.

_____

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on APTO at https://www.zacks.com/ap/APTO

Copyright © 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

Related Categories:

Latest News
Federal News Network Logo

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up