AppLovin: Q2 Earnings Snapshot

PALO ALTO, Calif. (AP) — PALO ALTO, Calif. (AP) — AppLovin Corp. (APP) on Wednesday reported second-quarter net income of $80.4 million, after reporting a loss in the same period a year earlier.

On a per-share basis, the Palo Alto, California-based company said it had net income of 22 cents.

The results surpassed Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of seven analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of 8 cents per share.

The mobile app technology company posted revenue of $750.2 million in the period, also surpassing Street forecasts. Eight analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $721.9 million.

For the current quarter ending in September, AppLovin said it expects revenue in the range of $780 million to $800 million.

AppLovin shares have more than doubled since the beginning of the year. In the final minutes of trading on Wednesday, shares hit $29.41, a fall of 18% in the last 12 months.

