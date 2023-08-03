Apple: Fiscal Q3 Earnings Snapshot

CUPERTINO, Calif. (AP) — CUPERTINO, Calif. (AP) — Apple Inc. (AAPL) on Thursday reported fiscal third-quarter profit of $19.88 billion.…

CUPERTINO, Calif. (AP) — CUPERTINO, Calif. (AP) — Apple Inc. (AAPL) on Thursday reported fiscal third-quarter profit of $19.88 billion.

On a per-share basis, the Cupertino, California-based company said it had net income of $1.26.

The results surpassed Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of 11 analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of $1.19 per share.

The maker of iPhones, iPads and other products posted revenue of $81.8 billion in the period, also topping Street forecasts. Ten analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $81.36 billion.

Apple shares have increased 47% since the beginning of the year, while the S&P’s 500 index has increased 17%. In the final minutes of trading on Thursday, shares hit $191.17, a climb of 15% in the last 12 months.

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on AAPL at https://www.zacks.com/ap/AAPL

