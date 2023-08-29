Live Radio
Home » Latest News » Apple App Store -…

Apple App Store – Top Apps

The Associated Press

August 29, 2023, 12:13 PM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

Top Free iPhone Apps (US):

1. Temu: Shop Like a Billionaire, Temu

2. MONOPOLY GO!, Scopely, Inc.

3. Max: Stream HBO, TV, & Movies, WarnerMedia Global Digital Services, LLC

4. TikTok, TikTok Ltd.

5. My Perfect Hotel, SayGames LTD

6. Google, Google LLC

7. Threads, an Instagram app, Instagram, Inc.

8. Instagram, Instagram, Inc.

9. Gmail – Email by Google, Google LLC

10. WhatsApp Messenger, WhatsApp Inc.

Top Paid iPhone Apps (US):

1. Minecraft, Mojang

2. Geometry Dash, RobTop Games AB

3. Heads Up!, Warner Bros.

4. Fantasy Football Draft Kit ’23, Roto Sports, Inc.

5. HotSchedules, HotSchedules

6. Shadowrocket, Shadow Launch Technology Limited

7. MONOPOLY, Marmalade Game Studio

8. Bloons TD 6, Ninja Kiwi

9. Goblin Tools, Skyhook

10. The Wonder Weeks, Domus Technica

Copyright © 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

Related Categories:

Latest News
Federal News Network Logo

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up