Live Radio
Home » Latest News » Apple App Store -…

Apple App Store – Top Apps

The Associated Press

August 22, 2023, 11:58 AM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

Top Free iPhone Apps (US):

1. Temu: Shop Like a Billionaire, Temu

2. MONOPOLY GO!, Scopely, Inc.

3. Threads, an Instagram app, Instagram, Inc.

4. My Perfect Hotel, SayGames LTD

5. Max: Stream HBO, TV, & Movies, WarnerMedia Global Digital Services, LLC

6. CapCut – Video Editor, Bytedance Pte. Ltd

7. TikTok, TikTok Ltd.

8. Google, Google LLC

9. Instagram, Instagram, Inc.

10. Gmail – Email by Google, Google LLC

Top Paid iPhone Apps (US):

1. Minecraft, Mojang

2. Geometry Dash, RobTop Games AB

3. Heads Up!, Warner Bros.

4. HotSchedules, HotSchedules

5. Shadowrocket, Shadow Launch Technology Limited

6. MONOPOLY, Marmalade Game Studio

7. Bloons TD 6, Ninja Kiwi

8. Fantasy Football Draft Kit ’23, Roto Sports, Inc.

9. The Wonder Weeks, Domus Technica

10. Plague Inc., Ndemic Creations

Copyright © 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

Related Categories:

Latest News
Federal News Network Logo

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up