APi: Q2 Earnings Snapshot

NEW BRIGHTON, Minn. (AP) — NEW BRIGHTON, Minn. (AP) — APi Group Corporation (APG) on Thursday reported second-quarter profit of…

NEW BRIGHTON, Minn. (AP) — NEW BRIGHTON, Minn. (AP) — APi Group Corporation (APG) on Thursday reported second-quarter profit of $48 million.

On a per-share basis, the New Brighton, Minnesota-based company said it had profit of 12 cents. Earnings, adjusted for amortization costs and non-recurring costs, were 41 cents per share.

The company posted revenue of $1.77 billion in the period.

APi shares have risen 54% since the beginning of the year. The stock has risen 61% in the last 12 months.

_____

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on APG at https://www.zacks.com/ap/APG

Copyright © 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.