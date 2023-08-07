Apartment Investment Management: Q2 Earnings Snapshot

DENVER (AP) — DENVER (AP) — Apartment Investment and Management Co. (AIV) on Monday reported a second-quarter loss of $3.6…

DENVER (AP) — DENVER (AP) — Apartment Investment and Management Co. (AIV) on Monday reported a second-quarter loss of $3.6 million, after reporting a profit in the same period a year earlier.

The Denver-based company said it had a loss of 2 cents per share.

The real estate investment trust posted revenue of $45.7 million in the period.

Apartment Investment Management expects a full-year loss of 28 cents to 18 cents per share.

Apartment Investment Management shares have risen 16% since the beginning of the year, while the S&P’s 500 index has climbed 18%. In the final minutes of trading on Monday, shares hit $8.27, falling slightly in the last 12 months.

_____

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on AIV at https://www.zacks.com/ap/AIV

