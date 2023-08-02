APA: Q2 Earnings Snapshot

HOUSTON (AP) — HOUSTON (AP) — APA Corporation (APA) on Wednesday reported second-quarter net income of $381 million. On a…

HOUSTON (AP) — HOUSTON (AP) — APA Corporation (APA) on Wednesday reported second-quarter net income of $381 million.

On a per-share basis, the Houston-based company said it had net income of $1.23. Earnings, adjusted for non-recurring gains, were 85 cents per share.

The results topped Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of eight analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of 66 cents per share.

The oil and natural gas producer posted revenue of $1.96 billion in the period, which also beat Street forecasts. Six analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $1.82 billion.

APA shares have fallen 16% since the beginning of the year, while the S&P’s 500 index has climbed 18%. In the final minutes of trading on Wednesday, shares hit $39.01, a rise of roughly 9% in the last 12 months.

_____

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on APA at https://www.zacks.com/ap/APA

Copyright © 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.