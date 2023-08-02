Anterix: Fiscal Q1 Earnings Snapshot

WOODLAND PARK, N.J. (AP) — WOODLAND PARK, N.J. (AP) — Anterix Inc. (ATEX) on Wednesday reported a loss of $2.1…

WOODLAND PARK, N.J. (AP) — WOODLAND PARK, N.J. (AP) — Anterix Inc. (ATEX) on Wednesday reported a loss of $2.1 million in its fiscal first quarter.

On a per-share basis, the Woodland Park, New Jersey-based company said it had a loss of 11 cents.

The results beat Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of three analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for a loss of 59 cents per share.

The wireless communications company posted revenue of $608,000 in the period, missing Street forecasts. Three analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $1.2 million.

Anterix shares have decreased 12% since the beginning of the year. The stock has fallen 37% in the last 12 months.

