Ansys: Q2 Earnings Snapshot

CANONSBURG, Pa. (AP) — CANONSBURG, Pa. (AP) — Ansys Inc. (ANSS) on Wednesday reported second-quarter net income of $69.5 million.

On a per-share basis, the Canonsburg, Pennsylvania-based company said it had net income of 80 cents. Earnings, adjusted for one-time gains and costs, came to $1.60 per share.

The results exceeded Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of seven analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of $1.49 per share.

The maker of engineering-simulation software posted revenue of $496.6 million in the period, also topping Street forecasts. Seven analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $491.1 million.

Ansys expects full-year earnings in the range of $8.39 to $8.88 per share, with revenue in the range of $2.26 billion to $2.33 billion.

Ansys shares have risen 35% since the beginning of the year. In the final minutes of trading on Wednesday, shares hit $325.25, a rise of 18% in the last 12 months.

