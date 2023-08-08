Anika: Q2 Earnings Snapshot

BEDFORD, Mass. (AP) — BEDFORD, Mass. (AP) — Anika Therapeutics Inc. (ANIK) on Tuesday reported a loss of $2.7 million…

BEDFORD, Mass. (AP) — BEDFORD, Mass. (AP) — Anika Therapeutics Inc. (ANIK) on Tuesday reported a loss of $2.7 million in its second quarter.

On a per-share basis, the Bedford, Massachusetts-based company said it had a loss of 19 cents.

The medical technology company posted revenue of $44.3 million in the period.

Anika expects full-year revenue in the range of $159.5 million to $163 million.

Anika shares have declined 29% since the beginning of the year. In the final minutes of trading on Tuesday, shares hit $21.05, a decrease of 10% in the last 12 months.

