ANI: Q2 Earnings Snapshot

BAUDETTE, Minn. (AP) — BAUDETTE, Minn. (AP) — ANI Pharmaceuticals Inc. (ANIP) on Wednesday reported second-quarter net income of $6.2 million, after reporting a loss in the same period a year earlier.

The Baudette, Minnesota-based company said it had profit of 29 cents per share. Earnings, adjusted for one-time gains and costs, were $1.28 per share.

The drugmaker posted revenue of $116.5 million in the period.

ANI expects full-year earnings in the range of $3.62 to $4.11 per share, with revenue in the range of $425 million to $445 million.

ANI shares have risen 39% since the beginning of the year. The stock has climbed 60% in the last 12 months.

