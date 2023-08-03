Anheuser-Busch Inbev: Q2 Earnings Snapshot

LEUVEN, Belgium (AP) — LEUVEN, Belgium (AP) — Anheuser Busch Inbev SA (BUD) on Thursday reported second-quarter earnings of $339…

LEUVEN, Belgium (AP) — LEUVEN, Belgium (AP) — Anheuser Busch Inbev SA (BUD) on Thursday reported second-quarter earnings of $339 million.

On a per-share basis, the Leuven, Belgium-based company said it had profit of 17 cents. Earnings, adjusted for non-recurring costs, were 72 cents per share.

The results beat Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of four analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of 66 cents per share.

The brewer posted revenue of $15.12 billion in the period, which fell short of Street forecasts. Four analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $15.33 billion.

Anheuser-Busch Inbev shares have dropped slightly more than 6% since the beginning of the year. The stock has climbed roughly 9% in the last 12 months.

