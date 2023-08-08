Angi: Q2 Earnings Snapshot

DENVER (AP) — DENVER (AP) — Angi Inc. (ANGI) on Tuesday reported a loss of $14.7 million in its second…

DENVER (AP) — DENVER (AP) — Angi Inc. (ANGI) on Tuesday reported a loss of $14.7 million in its second quarter.

The Denver-based company said it had a loss of 3 cents per share.

The results met Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of four analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was also for a loss of 3 cents per share.

The provider of a digital marketplace for home services posted revenue of $375.1 million in the period, which missed Street forecasts. Four analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $403.7 million.

In the final minutes of trading on Tuesday, the company’s shares hit $3.87. A year ago, they were trading at $6.12.

