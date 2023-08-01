Andersons: Q2 Earnings Snapshot

MAUMEE, Ohio (AP) — MAUMEE, Ohio (AP) — The Andersons Inc. (ANDE) on Tuesday reported second-quarter earnings of $55 million.…

MAUMEE, Ohio (AP) — MAUMEE, Ohio (AP) — The Andersons Inc. (ANDE) on Tuesday reported second-quarter earnings of $55 million.

The Maumee, Ohio-based company said it had profit of $1.61 per share. Earnings, adjusted for non-recurring gains, came to $1.52 per share.

The agriculture company posted revenue of $4.02 billion in the period.

Andersons shares have risen 42% since the beginning of the year. In the final minutes of trading on Tuesday, shares hit $49.75, a climb of 38% in the last 12 months.

