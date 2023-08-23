Analog Devices: Fiscal Q3 Earnings Snapshot

WILMINGTON, Mass. (AP) — WILMINGTON, Mass. (AP) — Analog Devices Inc. (ADI) on Wednesday reported fiscal third-quarter earnings of $877…

WILMINGTON, Mass. (AP) — WILMINGTON, Mass. (AP) — Analog Devices Inc. (ADI) on Wednesday reported fiscal third-quarter earnings of $877 million.

On a per-share basis, the Wilmington, Massachusetts-based company said it had profit of $1.74. Earnings, adjusted for one-time gains and costs, were $2.49 per share.

The results fell short of Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of 12 analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of $2.53 per share.

The semiconductor maker posted revenue of $3.08 billion in the period, also missing Street forecasts. Eleven analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $3.09 billion.

For the current quarter ending in October, Analog Devices expects its per-share earnings to range from $1.90 to $2.10. Analysts surveyed by Zacks had forecast adjusted earnings per share of $2.50.

The company said it expects revenue in the range of $2.6 billion to $2.8 billion for the fiscal fourth quarter. Analysts surveyed by Zacks had expected revenue of $3.11 billion.

Analog Devices shares have increased roughly 8% since the beginning of the year, while the S&P’s 500 index has increased 14%. The stock has increased almost 8% in the last 12 months.

