Amtech: Fiscal Q3 Earnings Snapshot

TEMPE, Ariz. (AP) — TEMPE, Ariz. (AP) — Amtech Systems Inc. (ASYS) on Wednesday reported a fiscal third-quarter loss of…

TEMPE, Ariz. (AP) — TEMPE, Ariz. (AP) — Amtech Systems Inc. (ASYS) on Wednesday reported a fiscal third-quarter loss of $1 million, after reporting a profit in the same period a year earlier.

On a per-share basis, the Tempe, Arizona-based company said it had a loss of 7 cents. Earnings, adjusted for one-time gains and costs, were 2 cents per share.

The provider of equipment for solar panel and semiconductor makers posted revenue of $30.7 million in the period.

Amtech shares have increased 41% since the beginning of the year. In the final minutes of trading on Wednesday, shares hit $10.70, an increase of 33% in the last 12 months.

_____

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on ASYS at https://www.zacks.com/ap/ASYS

Copyright © 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.