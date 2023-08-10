Amprius: Q2 Earnings Snapshot

FREMONT, Calif. (AP) — FREMONT, Calif. (AP) — Amprius Technologies Inc. (AMPX) on Thursday reported a second-quarter loss of $9.4…

FREMONT, Calif. (AP) — FREMONT, Calif. (AP) — Amprius Technologies Inc. (AMPX) on Thursday reported a second-quarter loss of $9.4 million, after reporting a profit in the same period a year earlier.

On a per-share basis, the Fremont, California-based company said it had a loss of 11 cents.

The results met Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of three analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was also for a loss of 11 cents per share.

The battery maker posted revenue of $1.6 million in the period, surpassing Street forecasts. Three analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $483,000.

Amprius shares have decreased 16% since the beginning of the year.

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on AMPX at https://www.zacks.com/ap/AMPX

