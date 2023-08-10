Live Radio
Home » Latest News » Amprius: Q2 Earnings Snapshot

Amprius: Q2 Earnings Snapshot

The Associated Press

August 10, 2023, 4:45 PM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

FREMONT, Calif. (AP) — FREMONT, Calif. (AP) — Amprius Technologies Inc. (AMPX) on Thursday reported a second-quarter loss of $9.4 million, after reporting a profit in the same period a year earlier.

On a per-share basis, the Fremont, California-based company said it had a loss of 11 cents.

The results met Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of three analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was also for a loss of 11 cents per share.

The battery maker posted revenue of $1.6 million in the period, surpassing Street forecasts. Three analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $483,000.

Amprius shares have decreased 16% since the beginning of the year.

_____

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on AMPX at https://www.zacks.com/ap/AMPX

Copyright © 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

Related Categories:

Latest News
Federal News Network Logo

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up