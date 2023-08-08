Amplify Energy: Q2 Earnings Snapshot

HOUSTON (AP) — HOUSTON (AP) — Amplify Energy Corp. (AMPY) on Tuesday reported second-quarter profit of $9.8 million.
The Houston-based company said it had net income of 24 cents per share.
The oil and gas company posted revenue of $72 million in the period.
Amplify Energy shares have dropped 14% since the beginning of the year. In the final minutes of trading on Tuesday, shares hit $7.60, a rise of 28% in the last 12 months.
This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on AMPY at https://www.zacks.com/ap/AMPY
