Ampco-Pittsburgh: Q2 Earnings Snapshot

CARNEGIE, Pa. (AP) — CARNEGIE, Pa. (AP) — Ampco-Pittsburgh Corp. (AP) on Wednesday reported second-quarter profit of $423,000.

The Carnegie, Pennsylvania-based company said it had profit of 2 cents per share.

The steel maker posted revenue of $107.2 million in the period.

In the final minutes of trading on Wednesday, the company’s shares hit $3.74. A year ago, they were trading at $4.66.

