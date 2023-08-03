AMN Healthcare: Q2 Earnings Snapshot

DALLAS (AP) — DALLAS (AP) — AMN Healthcare Services Inc. (AMN) on Thursday reported second-quarter net income of $60.9 million.…

DALLAS (AP) — DALLAS (AP) — AMN Healthcare Services Inc. (AMN) on Thursday reported second-quarter net income of $60.9 million.

The Dallas-based company said it had profit of $1.55 per share. Earnings, adjusted for non-recurring costs, were $2.38 per share.

The results topped Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of five analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of $2.15 per share.

The health care staffing company posted revenue of $991.3 million in the period, also surpassing Street forecasts. Three analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $987.8 million.

For the current quarter ending in September, AMN Healthcare said it expects revenue in the range of $840 million to $860 million.

AMN Healthcare shares have declined 1% since the beginning of the year. In the final minutes of trading on Thursday, shares hit $101.68, a decline of 12% in the last 12 months.

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on AMN at https://www.zacks.com/ap/AMN

