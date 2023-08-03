Amgen: Q2 Earnings Snapshot

THOUSAND OAKS, Calif. (AP) — THOUSAND OAKS, Calif. (AP) — Amgen Inc. (AMGN) on Thursday reported second-quarter net income of…

THOUSAND OAKS, Calif. (AP) — THOUSAND OAKS, Calif. (AP) — Amgen Inc. (AMGN) on Thursday reported second-quarter net income of $1.38 billion.

On a per-share basis, the Thousand Oaks, California-based company said it had profit of $2.57. Earnings, adjusted for non-recurring costs, came to $5 per share.

The results topped Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of nine analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of $4.44 per share.

The world’s largest biotech drugmaker posted revenue of $6.99 billion in the period, which also beat Street forecasts. Eight analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $6.63 billion.

Amgen expects full-year earnings in the range of $17.80 to $18.80 per share, with revenue in the range of $26.6 billion to $27.4 billion.

Amgen shares have dropped 12% since the beginning of the year, while the S&P’s 500 index has climbed 17%. In the final minutes of trading on Thursday, shares hit $230.70, a drop of roughly 7% in the last 12 months.

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research.

