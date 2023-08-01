Ametek: Q2 Earnings Snapshot

BERWYN, Pa. (AP) — BERWYN, Pa. (AP) — Ametek Inc. (AME) on Tuesday reported second-quarter profit of $324.2 million. On…

BERWYN, Pa. (AP) — BERWYN, Pa. (AP) — Ametek Inc. (AME) on Tuesday reported second-quarter profit of $324.2 million.

On a per-share basis, the Berwyn, Pennsylvania-based company said it had net income of $1.40. Earnings, adjusted for amortization costs, were $1.57 per share.

The results surpassed Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of seven analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of $1.52 per share.

The maker of electronic instruments and electromechanical devices posted revenue of $1.65 billion in the period, also surpassing Street forecasts. Four analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $1.64 billion.

For the current quarter ending in September, Ametek expects its per-share earnings to range from $1.56 to $1.58.

The company expects full-year earnings in the range of $6.18 to $6.26 per share.

Ametek shares have increased 14% since the beginning of the year, while the S&P’s 500 index has increased 20%. The stock has climbed 28% in the last 12 months.

