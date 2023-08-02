AmerisourceBergen: Fiscal Q3 Earnings Snapshot

CONSHOHOCKEN, Pa. (AP) — CONSHOHOCKEN, Pa. (AP) — AmerisourceBergen Corp. (ABC) on Wednesday reported fiscal third-quarter net income of $479.6…

CONSHOHOCKEN, Pa. (AP) — CONSHOHOCKEN, Pa. (AP) — AmerisourceBergen Corp. (ABC) on Wednesday reported fiscal third-quarter net income of $479.6 million.

On a per-share basis, the Conshohocken, Pennsylvania-based company said it had profit of $2.35. Earnings, adjusted for one-time gains and costs, were $2.92 per share.

The results topped Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of six analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of $2.83 per share.

The prescription drug distributor posted revenue of $66.95 billion in the period, also topping Street forecasts. Four analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $63.37 billion.

AmerisourceBergen expects full-year earnings in the range of $11.85 to $11.95 per share.

AmerisourceBergen shares have increased 14% since the beginning of the year, while the S&P’s 500 index has increased 19%. The stock has increased 30% in the last 12 months.

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research.

