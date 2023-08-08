American Vanguard: Q2 Earnings Snapshot

NEWPORT BEACH, Calif. (AP) — NEWPORT BEACH, Calif. (AP) — American Vanguard Corp. (AVD) on Tuesday reported a second-quarter loss…

NEWPORT BEACH, Calif. (AP) — NEWPORT BEACH, Calif. (AP) — American Vanguard Corp. (AVD) on Tuesday reported a second-quarter loss of $1.1 million, after reporting a profit in the same period a year earlier.

The Newport Beach, California-based company said it had a loss of 4 cents per share.

The agricultural products company posted revenue of $132.8 million in the period.

American Vanguard shares have decreased 21% since the beginning of the year. In the final minutes of trading on Tuesday, shares hit $17.18, a drop of 29% in the last 12 months.

_____

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on AVD at https://www.zacks.com/ap/AVD

