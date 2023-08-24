American Software: Fiscal Q1 Earnings Snapshot

ATLANTA (AP) — ATLANTA (AP) — American Software Inc. (AMSWA) on Thursday reported fiscal first-quarter earnings of $2.7 million. The…

ATLANTA (AP) — ATLANTA (AP) — American Software Inc. (AMSWA) on Thursday reported fiscal first-quarter earnings of $2.7 million.

The Atlanta-based company said it had profit of 8 cents per share. Earnings, adjusted for stock option expense and amortization costs, came to 12 cents per share.

The enterprise software provider posted revenue of $29.2 million in the period.

American Software expects full-year revenue in the range of $120 million to $126 million.

American Software shares have fallen 27% since the beginning of the year. In the final minutes of trading on Thursday, shares hit $10.70, a fall of 42% in the last 12 months.

