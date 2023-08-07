American Equity: Q2 Earnings Snapshot

WEST DES MOINES, Iowa (AP) — WEST DES MOINES, Iowa (AP) — American Equity Investment Life Holding Co. (AEL) on…

WEST DES MOINES, Iowa (AP) — WEST DES MOINES, Iowa (AP) — American Equity Investment Life Holding Co. (AEL) on Monday reported second-quarter profit of $355.4 million.

The West Des Moines, Iowa-based company said it had net income of $4.36 per share. Earnings, adjusted for investment gains, came to $1.62 per share.

The results fell short of Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of five analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of $1.65 per share.

The annuity and insurance underwriter posted revenue of $851.6 million in the period. Its adjusted revenue was $542.7 million, which also fell short of Street forecasts. Five analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $555 million.

American Equity shares have risen 17% since the beginning of the year. In the final minutes of trading on Monday, shares hit $53.29, a climb of 48% in the last 12 months.

