Ameren: Q2 Earnings Snapshot

ST LOUIS (AP) — ST LOUIS (AP) — Ameren Corp. (AEE) on Wednesday reported second-quarter profit of $237 million.

On a per-share basis, the St. Louis-based company said it had net income of 90 cents.

The results exceeded Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of four analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of 78 cents per share.

The utility posted revenue of $1.76 billion in the period, also topping Street forecasts. Four analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $1.75 billion.

Ameren expects full-year earnings to be $4.25 to $4.45 per share.

Ameren shares have declined 5% since the beginning of the year, while the S&P’s 500 index has risen 18%. In the final minutes of trading on Wednesday, shares hit $84.39, a decrease of nearly 9% in the last 12 months.

