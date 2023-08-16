Amcor: Fiscal Q4 Earnings Snapshot

WARMLEY BRISTOL, Britain (AP) — WARMLEY BRISTOL, Britain (AP) — Amcor plc (AMCR) on Wednesday reported fiscal fourth-quarter profit of…

WARMLEY BRISTOL, Britain (AP) — WARMLEY BRISTOL, Britain (AP) — Amcor plc (AMCR) on Wednesday reported fiscal fourth-quarter profit of $181 million.

The Warmley Bristol, Britain-based company said it had profit of 12 cents per share. Earnings, adjusted for non-recurring costs, came to 19 cents per share.

The results beat Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of four analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of 18 cents per share.

The packaging company posted revenue of $3.67 billion in the period, falling short of Street forecasts. Three analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $3.87 billion.

For the year, the company reported profit of $1.05 billion, or 71 cents per share. Revenue was reported as $14.69 billion.

Amcor expects full-year earnings in the range of 67 cents to 71 cents per share.

Amcor shares have fallen 21% since the beginning of the year. In the final minutes of trading on Wednesday, shares hit $9.41, a decline of 29% in the last 12 months.

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research.

