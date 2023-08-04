AMC Networks: Q2 Earnings Snapshot

NEW YORK (AP) — NEW YORK (AP) — AMC Networks Inc. (AMCX) on Friday reported second-quarter earnings of $70.2 million.…

NEW YORK (AP) — NEW YORK (AP) — AMC Networks Inc. (AMCX) on Friday reported second-quarter earnings of $70.2 million.

On a per-share basis, the New York-based company said it had net income of $1.60. Earnings, adjusted for asset impairment costs and amortization costs, were $2.02 per share.

The results surpassed Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of three analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of $1.77 per share.

The owner of cable channels including AMC and IFC posted revenue of $678.6 million in the period.

AMC Networks shares have fallen 22% since the beginning of the year. The stock has decreased 62% in the last 12 months.

_____

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on AMCX at https://www.zacks.com/ap/AMCX

Copyright © 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.