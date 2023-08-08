AMC Entertainment: Q2 Earnings Snapshot

LEAWOOD, Kan. (AP) — LEAWOOD, Kan. (AP) — AMC Entertainment Holdings Inc. (AMC) on Tuesday reported second-quarter net income of…

LEAWOOD, Kan. (AP) — LEAWOOD, Kan. (AP) — AMC Entertainment Holdings Inc. (AMC) on Tuesday reported second-quarter net income of $8.6 million, after reporting a loss in the same period a year earlier.

The Leawood, Kansas-based company said it had net income of 1 cent per share. Earnings, adjusted to extinguish debt, came to less than 1 cent on a per-share basis.

The average estimate of four analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for a loss of 5 cents per share.

The movie theater operator posted revenue of $1.35 billion in the period, also surpassing Street forecasts. Four analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $1.29 billion.

AMC Entertainment shares have risen 26% since the beginning of the year. The stock has decreased 77% in the last 12 months.

