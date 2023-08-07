Ambac: Q2 Earnings Snapshot

NEW YORK (AP) — NEW YORK (AP) — Ambac Financial Group Inc. (AMBC) on Monday reported a second-quarter loss of $13 million, after reporting a profit in the same period a year earlier.
The New York-based company said it had a loss of 29 cents per share. Earnings, adjusted for non-recurring costs, came to 7 cents per share.
The bond insurer posted revenue of $62 million in the period.
Ambac shares have dropped 19% since the beginning of the year. In the final minutes of trading on Monday, shares hit $14.16, an increase of 24% in the last 12 months.
_____
This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on AMBC at https://www.zacks.com/ap/AMBC
Copyright © 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.