Amazon: Q2 Earnings Snapshot

SEATTLE (AP) — SEATTLE (AP) — Amazon.com Inc. (AMZN) on Thursday reported second-quarter net income of $6.75 billion, after reporting…

SEATTLE (AP) — SEATTLE (AP) — Amazon.com Inc. (AMZN) on Thursday reported second-quarter net income of $6.75 billion, after reporting a loss in the same period a year earlier.

The Seattle-based company said it had net income of 65 cents per share. Earnings, adjusted for non-recurring gains, came to 63 cents per share.

The results surpassed Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of 12 analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of 34 cents per share.

The online retailer posted revenue of $134.38 billion in the period, also surpassing Street forecasts. Thirteen analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $131.54 billion.

For the current quarter ending in September, Amazon said it expects revenue in the range of $138 billion to $143 billion. Analysts surveyed by Zacks had expected revenue of $121.33 billion.

Amazon shares have climbed 53% since the beginning of the year, while the S&P’s 500 index has increased 17%. In the final minutes of trading on Thursday, shares hit $128.91, a drop of almost 8% in the last 12 months.

_____

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on AMZN at https://www.zacks.com/ap/AMZN

Copyright © 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.