Amazon, Booking Holdings rise; Apple, Monster Beverage fall, Friday, 8/4/2023

NEW YORK (AP) — Stocks that traded heavily or had substantial price changes on Friday:

Apple Inc., down $9.18 to $181.99.

The iPhone maker’s revenue slipped during its fiscal third quarter and indicated another decline for the current quarter.

Amazon.com Inc., up $10.66 to $139.57.

The online retail giant reported strong second-quarter financial results.

Booking Holdings Inc., up $223.25 to $3,063.16.

The online travel booking service reported strong second-quarter earnings and revenue.

Monster Beverage Corp., down $2.87 to $55.11.

The energy drink maker’s second-quarter revenue fell short of analysts’ forecasts.

Fortinet Inc., down $18.99 to $56.77.

The network security company gave investors a weak sales forecast for its current quarter.

Microchip Technology Inc., down $6.06 to $83.46.

The chipmaker gave investors a disappointing earnings forecast for its current quarter.

Block Inc., down $10.03 to $63.52.

The mobile payments services provider warned investors about a slowdown in payment volume growth.

Atlassian Corp., up $29.19 to $198.84.

The software company beat analysts’ fiscal fourth-quarter earnings and revenue forecasts.

