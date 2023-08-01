Altria: Q2 Earnings Snapshot

RICHMOND, Va. (AP) — RICHMOND, Va. (AP) — Altria Group (MO) on Tuesday reported second-quarter net income of $2.12 billion.…

RICHMOND, Va. (AP) — RICHMOND, Va. (AP) — Altria Group (MO) on Tuesday reported second-quarter net income of $2.12 billion.

On a per-share basis, the Richmond, Virginia-based company said it had profit of $1.19. Earnings, adjusted for one-time gains and costs, came to $1.31 per share.

The results matched Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of six analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was also for earnings of $1.31 per share.

The owner of Philip Morris USA, the nation’s largest cigarette maker posted revenue of $6.51 billion in the period. Its adjusted revenue was $5.44 billion, which fell short of Street forecasts. Four analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $5.45 billion.

Altria expects full-year earnings in the range of $4.89 to $5.03 per share.

