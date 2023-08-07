Alto Ingredients: Q2 Earnings Snapshot

PEKIN, Ill. (AP) — PEKIN, Ill. (AP) — Alto Ingredients, Inc. (ALTO) on Monday reported second-quarter net income of $7.6…

PEKIN, Ill. (AP) — PEKIN, Ill. (AP) — Alto Ingredients, Inc. (ALTO) on Monday reported second-quarter net income of $7.6 million.

The Pekin, Illinois-based company said it had net income of 10 cents per share.

The ethanol producer posted revenue of $317.3 million in the period.

In the final minutes of trading on Monday, the company’s shares hit $3.71. A year ago, they were trading at $4.71.

