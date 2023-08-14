Altisource: Q2 Earnings Snapshot

CHRISTIANSTED, Virgin Islands (AP) — CHRISTIANSTED, Virgin Islands (AP) — Altisource Asset Management Corp. (AAMC) on Monday reported a loss…

CHRISTIANSTED, Virgin Islands (AP) — Altisource Asset Management Corp. (AAMC) on Monday reported a loss of $3.8 million in its second quarter.

The Christiansted, Virgin Islands-based company said it had a loss of $2.16 per share.

The asset manager posted revenue of $1.9 million in the period.

Altisource shares have climbed 53% since the beginning of the year. In the final minutes of trading on Monday, shares hit $31.02, a climb of 38% in the last 12 months.

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on AAMC at https://www.zacks.com/ap/AAMC

