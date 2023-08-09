Live Radio
Alta Equipment: Q2 Earnings Snapshot

The Associated Press

August 9, 2023, 5:48 PM

LIVONIA, Mich. (AP) — LIVONIA, Mich. (AP) — Alta Equipment Group Inc. (ALTG) on Wednesday reported second-quarter earnings of $2.4 million.

On a per-share basis, the Livonia, Michigan-based company said it had profit of 5 cents. Earnings, adjusted for amortization costs and non-recurring costs, were 19 cents per share.

The company posted revenue of $468.4 million in the period.

Alta Equipment shares have increased 23% since the beginning of the year. In the final minutes of trading on Wednesday, shares hit $16.20, a rise of 43% in the last 12 months.

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research.

